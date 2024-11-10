Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrests 165 cyber criminals nationwide in six months

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) announced on Sunday that it has apprehended 165 cyber criminals from across India over the past six months.

This action is part of the state’s intensified efforts to combat cybercrime through seven Cyber Crime Police Stations (CCPSs) established in April 2024.

Under the direct supervision of the TGCSB Director, investigators used advanced tracking and investigation techniques to arrest these individuals, who are connected to 795 cases in Telangana and 3,357 cases nationwide. The TGCSB has shared information about these arrests with relevant police stations across the country.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri shares ‘the story behind the story’ of ‘Bhool Bulaiyaa 3’

The accused were arrested from various states, including Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The arrests involved challenging conditions, such as adverse demographics, social factors, and, in some cases, non-cooperation from local authorities.

The TGCSB’s analysis revealed that 45 percent of the suspects are graduates, and 34 percent are business owners. The age group most involved is 21–30 years, accounting for 49 percent of those arrested. Motivations include financial gain, debt, and external influence.

Citizens are urged to practice cyber safety, avoid sharing personal information with unknown parties, and report cybercrime incidents by dialing 1930 or visiting the TGCSB website at tgcsb.tspolice.gov.in, a police statement said.