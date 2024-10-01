Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrests 27 fraudsters in Rajasthan

Hyderabad: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested 27 cyber fraudsters in Rajasthan involved in hundreds of cases in Telangana and other states.

In the first-ever inter-state special operation, the Cyber Security Bureau raided three different locations in Rajasthan.

TGCSB Director Shikha Goel told mediapersons that the cyber fraudsters were involved in a staggering 2,223 cybercrime cases across India, including 189 cases in Telangana.

She said four teams from TGCSB camped in Rajasthan and carried out this operation during the last fortnight of September as part of ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy against cybercrimes.

The official said the TGCSB recently formed a Special Operations Wing as part of a strategic approach to conduct centralised and large-scale interstate operations to curb cybercrimes.

“This was the first operation carried out by this special operations wing. The teams were deployed at various locations in Rajasthan (Jaipur, Jodhpur and Nagaur) and conducted operations in surrounding areas,” she said.

Real-time technical support team from TGCSB headquarters coordinated 24×7 with the field level teams deployed in Rajasthan.

During the operations, the teams arrested 27 cyber fraudsters who were involved in opening and operating 29 mule accounts which had suspicious transactions to the tune of Rs 11,01,18,882 as per initial estimates.

These accused are involved in 189 cases in Telangana, in which the total amount lost is Rs 9 crore.

They willingly allowed their accounts to be used for conducting cybercrimes. Their crimes were related to business and investment, trading, and digital arrest.

A total of 31 mobile phones, 37 SIM cards, 13 ATM cards, 7 cheque books, two cancelled cheques, two hard discs, and certain other documents were seized from their possession. The arrested accused were brought on transit warrants from Rajasthan and are now lodged in various jails in Telangana.

“Further, 33 more cyber criminals were identified during the operation, and we are working to arrest them in the near future. The complicity of bank officials in opening and operating the said mule accounts is also being examined, and action will be taken against them as per law,” Shikha Goel said.

The main purpose of this operation was to break the supply chain of illicit bank accounts for facilitating cybercrimes. The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau shall continue to conduct more such interstate operations targeting cyber criminals across India to ensure a cyber-safe Telangana, she added.

Arrests accused are Kalu Ram (33 years), Lokesh Sharma (28), Pradeep Gehlot (25), Rajesh Barman (25), Kalyan Barman (26), Manish Jakhar (20), Kailash Chand Dara (22), Sachin Bhadana (29), Tushar Jangid (21), Mohith sharma (28), Lakkan Arora (21), Shubham Jatawat (26), Ashish Jangid (26), Deepak Jangid (20), Lucky Kamawat (19), Murali Dhar Gour (37), Rakesh Dudi (27), Vinod Chavariya (21), Rakesh Jat (30), Om Harisharnam (30), Sanjay Morya (24), Rajesh Pancharia (27), Ramvilas Sargra (21), Vishnu Prasad Sargara (20), Sravan Kumar Mali (38), Rashid (26) and Maqsood (28).