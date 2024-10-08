Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrests two in Rs 10.61 crore digital fraud

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime Police Station (Headquarters) of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has arrested two individuals involved in a digital fraud scheme amounting to Rs 10.61 crore.

The accused were apprehended in Bengaluru and brought to Hyderabad, according to a police statement from the DGP office on Tuesday.

The arrest follows a complaint filed on September 10, by a Hyderabad resident who was deceived by the fraudsters posing as Mumbai Police.

The accused falsely claimed that the victim’s bank account, opened using his Aadhaar and PAN, was involved in money laundering.

They manipulated the victim into transferring Rs 10.61 crore into their accounts by sending fake letters from the Directorate of Enforcement and the Income Tax Department, threatening legal action and imprisonment.

The accused—Vinay Kumar S Khadke (23) and Maruthi G H (28) were joint account holders of a current account under M/s Tinkan Technologies Private Limited, where Rs 4.62 crore of the defrauded amount was transferred. The police seized two mobile phones used in the commission of the crime.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted to identify others in the fraud network.

TGCSB advises the public to be cautious and avoid sharing sensitive financial information with unknown sources. Suspected cybercrime activities can be reported through the TGCSB helpline 1930 or at cybercrime.gov.in.