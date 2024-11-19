Telangana DCA seizes Ayurvedic medicine for misleading claims on rheumatism treatment

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana seized ‘Rumarich Capsules’, an Ayurvedic medicine, in Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar Mandal, Ranga Reddy District, for making misleading claims that it treats rheumatism.

During a raid conducted on Monday, officials discovered that the product’s labels made unsubstantiated claims about treating rheumatic and arthritic conditions, in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

The Act prohibits advertisements of certain drugs for specific diseases and disorders, including rheumatism.

The seized medicine, manufactured by Modgal Ayurved Pharmacy, Koheda Village, Abdullapurmet Mandal, Ranga Reddy District, Telangana, was found in a medical store in Vanasthalipuram. Stocks of the product were confiscated during the operation.

S L Raju, Drugs Inspector of Hayathnagar, led the raid. Officials confirmed that further investigations are underway, and legal action will be taken against all offenders.

Under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, of 1954, making misleading advertisements about drugs for the treatment of certain diseases is a punishable offence. Violators may face imprisonment of up to six months, a fine, or both, a DCA statement said on Tuesday.