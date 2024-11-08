Telangana

Telangana DCA seizes Ayurvedic syrup for misleading claims on menstrual disorder treatment

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana has seized stocks of ‘MENSET Forte Syrup,’ an Ayurvedic medicine, from a medical store in Peddapalli for promoting misleading claims that it treats “disorders of menstrual flow.”

The product’s claims on its label violate the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, which prohibits advertisements for drugs purported to treat specific diseases and disorders.

During a raid on Thursday, DCA officials found that ‘MENSET Forte Syrup,’ manufactured by Onus Zaneka in Haridwar and marketed by Zaneka Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, was being advertised as a treatment for irregular menstruation, menopausal syndrome, and amenorrhea (absence of menstruation).

The advertisement contravenes the 1954 Act, which strictly bans the publication of advertisements for medicines claiming to treat certain diseases and disorders.

The DCA officials involved in the seizure were Drugs Inspector P. Shravan Kumar of Peddapalli and Drugs Inspector T Chandana of Mancherial. Stocks of the product were seized, and further investigation is underway to identify and prosecute all parties involved.

Under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, individuals making or promoting misleading medical advertisements are subject to penalties, including imprisonment for up to six months, a fine, or both, a DCA statement said on Friday.

