Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Set for Foreign Tour

Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Bhatti Vikramarka, is scheduled to visit the United States and Japan. His tour will continue until October 4th, marking an important international engagement.



Strengthening International Relations

Bhatti Vikramarka’s visit to the U.S. and Japan is seen as a significant step towards fostering stronger ties between Telangana and these countries.

The Deputy CM is expected to engage in discussions on trade, technology, and developmental collaborations that can benefit the state in various sectors, including infrastructure, education, and innovation.

Focus on Learning Global Best Practices

During his stay, Bhatti Vikramarka will also explore global best practices in governance, public policy, and innovation, which could help shape Telangana’s future growth trajectory.

His meetings with key officials and business leaders are aimed at attracting investments and learning new strategies to accelerate the state’s development.

Telangana on the Global Map

This foreign tour is part of the Telangana government’s larger vision to place the state prominently on the global map.

By engaging with countries like the U.S. and Japan, the state aims to build international partnerships that will drive progress and innovation in sectors such as IT, health, and education.