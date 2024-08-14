Telangana DGP lauds Head Constable for prestigious President’s Medal for Gallantry

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police Jitender on Wednesday congratulated Head Constable Chaduvu Yadaiah on being conferred the esteemed President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG).

The central government announced service medals for 1,037 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day.

The lone PMG medal, the highest police decoration for bravery, has been announced for Telangana Police Head Constable Chaduvu Yadaiah for showing “rare gallantry” in apprehending two notorious chain snatchers and arms traffickers on July 25, 2022.

The two criminals had “viciously” attacked the cop and repeatedly stabbed him all over his body but he did not let them loose from his grip. The brave policeman suffered severe injuries and was hospitalised for 17 days, according to a home ministry statement.

It is a matter of immense pride for the Telangana State Police that Head Constable Yadaiah (of Madhapur Central Crime Station) is the sole recipient of this highest honour in the country this year, a release from Telangana DGP’s office said here.

A special programme was organised here to acknowledge the exceptional bravery displayed by Head Constable Yadaiah.

Yadaiah displayed extraordinary courage during a robbery incident on July 25, 2022 here involving notorious criminals Ishan Niranjan Neelamnalli and Rahul, who were involved in chain snatching and arms dealing, the release said.

The captured criminals, Ishan Niranjan Neelamnalli (21) and Rahul (19), were later found to be involved in multiple crimes across regions, including in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka.

The police team’s determination and bravery led to the recovery of stolen property, including gold ornaments, weapons, and mobile phones, further exposing the extent of the criminals’ activities.

The DGP commended Head Constable Yadaiah’s actions, highlighting his indomitable spirit and commitment to duty as exemplary. His brave action resulted in the arrest of two notorious criminals who were involved in chain snatching and arms dealing, earning him the prestigious President’s Medal for Gallantry, the release added.

Felicitated Madapur CCS Head Constable Mr. Chaduvu Yadayaiya, the pride of Telangana, for being the only police officer from the state selected for the prestigious President's Gallantry Award this year. He demonstrated exceptional bravery in the line of duty, continuing to pursue… pic.twitter.com/88cvx3ycaz — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) August 14, 2024