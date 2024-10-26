Telangana DGP urges TGSP personnel to uphold discipline

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender has urged the Telangana State Special Police (TGSP) personnel to maintain discipline, assuring them that their grievances will be addressed.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the DGP reaffirmed that the duty system within the Telangana State Police, established during the days of United Andhra Pradesh, remains effective post-bifurcation.

Under the current recruitment structure, police constables are categorised into three divisions: Civil Police, Armed Police, and Special Police. Civil Police are responsible for investigations, crime prevention, and maintaining law and order in districts, supported by District/City Armed Police (AR).

The Telangana State Special Police (TGSP) manage state-wide law and order duties and are deployed in other states during elections and other assignments, where they have demonstrated exemplary performance.

The DGP assured that the Police Department takes the concerns of TGSP personnel seriously and will address them sympathetically.

Currently, all police personnel benefit from surrender leave and additional surrender leave, a benefit unique to the police due to their continuous duties during festivals and holidays.

In addition, Telangana police salaries and allowances rank among the highest in India, and welfare initiatives like Bhadratha and Arogya Bhadratha are in place for their support.

Given these provisions, the DGP advised TGSP personnel against protesting publicly, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the department’s image and the disciplined nature of the uniformed force.

He appealed to TGSP personnel and their families to raise any concerns through established channels, such as the “Darbar” with officers, Commandants, and senior officials, including ADGP TGSP.

The DGP also reminded that indiscipline in uniformed forces is a serious issue, subject to the provisions of the Police Forces (Restrictions of Rights) Act and the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, with penalties applicable under the law.