Telangana drafts new Tourism Policy to boost economy and employment

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism and Culture Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao announced that the state government has drafted a new tourism policy aimed at making Telangana a major tourism hub to achieve economic self-development and create employment opportunities.

Speaking to the media at Dr.B R Ambedkar Secretariat on Wednesday, the Minister stated that the tourism department had been neglected for the past ten years with no policy in place for the sector’s development, leading to mismanagement in areas such as Taramati Baradari and Haritha Hotels. He criticized the previous government for its failure to secure central funds for tourism development.

Minister Rao emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Congress government is prioritizing tourism, particularly eco, temple, and medical tourism. A new tourism policy draft has been prepared and will be finalized based on the advice and suggestions of CM Revanth Reddy. Rao mentioned plans to meet with the Union Minister of Tourism and Culture to request funds for Telangana’s tourism development.

The Minister highlighted efforts to generate income through public-private partnerships by developing tourist spots and providing necessary infrastructure. He noted that despite Telangana’s natural beauty and historical heritage, tourism had not reached its full potential, unlike countries such as Singapore, Dubai, and various African nations that have made tourism a major income source.

Plans to develop Telangana tourism to an international level include attracting local and global tourists. Rao revealed that Somashila will be promoted for destination weddings and adventure tourism in the Krishna River backwaters. Other key sites like Ramappa, Laknavaram, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Ananthagiri Hills will also be developed. A wellness tourism resort is planned for Ananthagiri to blend traditional culture and marriage ceremonies.

Rao announced that Buddhavanam in Sagar will be designed on an international scale similar to Buddha Gaya to attract tourists from eastern and southern countries. He also addressed the decline in the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM), pledging to restore it to its former glory.

Emphasizing the cultural aspect, Rao stated that ancient arts and dance forms like Perini will be promoted, with initiatives such as flash mobs at tourist places and shopping malls. The centenary celebrations of Dasharathi Krishnamacharya and Kaloji Narayana Rao will be conducted grandly.

Vani Prasad, Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture Department, Prakash Reddy, Managing Director of Tourism Development Corporation, and Ila Tripathi, Director of Tourism Department, participated in the meeting.