Telangana DSC-2024 Results Released

Hyderabad: The results for the DSC-2024 teacher recruitment exam were officially released on Monday. The State government conducted the direct recruitment examination for teacher posts between July 18 and August 5, with a total of 2,46,584 candidates (88.11%) appearing for the exams.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy released the DSC-2024 results at the Secretariat, announcing that the recruitment process will be completed before the Dasara festival. He also promised that the appointment letters for the selected candidates will be distributed at LB Stadium on October 9.

During the event, the Chief Minister criticized the previous BRS government for issuing a DSC notification only once in the last ten years and filling just 7,857 teacher posts. In contrast, he emphasized that the Congress government has prioritized education by completing the process of filling 11,062 teacher posts in just 65 days, with the results announced in a 1:3 ratio for the available posts.

“The Congress government has made teacher appointments a top priority since coming to power, completing the recruitment process in a very short time. Additionally, within just 30 days of assuming office, we have issued 30,000 job appointment letters to selected candidates. The State government considered the demands of job aspirants and conducted DSC only after the TET exam,” the Chief Minister said.

He also highlighted that the Congress government has reformed the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) since coming to power, and Group 1 results will be announced soon, with the recruited individuals contributing to the reconstruction of Telangana.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister promised increased funding for the education department, assuring that substantial funds will continue to be allocated to education in the future.

He criticized the previous government for failing to improve infrastructure in schools. “As a result, the Congress government is establishing Integrated Residential Schools on 20 to 25 acres in 100 Assembly constituencies across Telangana,” he added. The pilot projects for these schools have begun in the Kodangal and Madhira constituencies.