Telangana Experiences Excess Rainfall; Monsoon May Persist

Hyderabad: Telangana has experienced an unusually wet monsoon season this year, with rainfall recorded at 34% above the average. The state has received a cumulative rainfall of 898.1 mm from June 1 to September 17, significantly higher than the normal 668.6 mm for this period.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southwest monsoon, which usually begins its withdrawal from the Northwest by September 17, may linger longer this year due to a developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal later this month.

This weather pattern could result in continued rainfall across Telangana and other parts of South India until late September. Notably, several districts in Telangana have seen substantial deviations from normal rainfall levels. Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, and Nagarkurnool have recorded large excess rainfall, with deviations ranging from 78% to 102%.

Districts such as Kamareddy, Hanumakonda, Yadadri Bhongir, Jangaon, Kumuram Bheem, Adilabad, and Mancherial received rainfall close to the normal, while the remaining 21 districts saw excess rainfall ranging from 20% to 59%.

The heavy rains have caused severe flooding and disruptions in various parts of Telangana. In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, 693.6 mm of rainfall was recorded, a 27% deviation from the normal 547.8 mm.

Meteorologists anticipate that the monsoon withdrawal process, which typically begins from Western Rajasthan, will conclude the four-month seasonal rains by mid-October. However, the formation of low-pressure systems could potentially alter this timeline.

As the monsoon season extends beyond its usual period, Telangana is on alert for more rainfall. Authorities are vigilant in managing the potential impacts of the prolonged rains, especially in districts like Mahabubabad, Khammam, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Suryapet, where cloudbursts earlier this month caused significant damage.

Key Points: