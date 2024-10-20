Telangana Faces Criticism Over Musi Riverfront Project, Seoul Model Under Scrutiny?

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government, under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, is facing significant criticism for its handling of the Musi Riverfront project. Initially, the government promised to follow the Thames River model from London. However, rather than focusing on key issues like sewage treatment, the government’s actions have concentrated on demolishing the homes of the poor residing along the riverbanks, leading to widespread public outrage.

The opposition BRS party have questioned the government’s true intentions. To counteract the growing criticism, a 20-member delegation from Telangana is set to visit Seoul, South Korea, to study the Cheonggyecheon Stream Restoration project. This has raised concerns, with many questioning the relevance of comparing Cheonggyecheon to the much larger Musi River.

Cheonggyecheon is a 13.7 km stream in Seoul that became polluted in the early 20th century due to urbanization. The South Korean government later built a sewage system to address this issue. A concrete overpass was constructed over the stream to handle traffic, but decades later, a restoration project was initiated to remove the overpass and beautify the area with parks and walkways.

By contrast, the Musi River spans 250 km, with 55 km running through Hyderabad. The river has a history of flooding, such as the 1908 flood that submerged parts of the city. Critics question how a project for a small urban stream like Cheonggyecheon can be applied to a much larger river like the Musi.

Additionally, critics argue that the Telangana government’s trip to South Korea may be an attempt to divert attention from more pressing issues, such as farmer loan waivers, protests over demolitions, and growing dissatisfaction with the state government. While the Seoul project avoided demolitions and provided incentives to support businesses, the Telangana government is accused of displacing poor residents without adequate compensation.

Moreover, the Cheonggyecheon project first addressed sewage treatment before proceeding with restoration efforts. In contrast, the Telangana government has not prioritized proper sewage treatment for the Musi River, raising concerns about the long-term environmental impact. Experts warn that without addressing sewage issues, the Musi River could remain polluted, undermining the effectiveness of the riverfront project.