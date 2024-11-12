Villagers in Telangana Refuse to Surrender Land for Pharma Project Despite Government Pressure

Farmers in Telangana’s Laghacharla and Rotibanda villages are protesting against the forced acquisition of their land for a pharma project. Despite pressure from authorities, the community remains determined to protect their land and livelihood.

Hyderabad, Telangana: Farmers and villagers from Laghacharla and Rotibanda on Tuesday staged a strong protest against local authorities who allegedly pressured them to hand over their land for the establishment of a pharma company. The protest erupted after officials visited the area, insisting on acquiring the villagers’ land for the project.

According to local residents, the officials applied heavy pressure, asking them to surrender their properties for the pharma company’s expansion. However, the farmers and villagers rejected the demand, stating that despite repeated attempts and increasing pressure, they would not give up their land.

One of the farmers said, “Authorities came to our village yesterday, demanding that we hand over our land for the pharma company. They applied immense pressure on us, but we will not give in. No matter how much they try, we will not part with our land.”

The protest became heated when the children of the farmers stood up against the officials, voicing their discontent with the undue pressure placed on their families. Tensions escalated as the villagers expressed their commitment to safeguarding their land from being taken over for commercial purposes.

The villagers of Laghacharla and Rotibanda have made it clear that they are determined to retain control over their land, despite the authorities’ efforts. They also expressed concerns about the long-term impact of such projects on their community and livelihood.

This incident highlights the ongoing struggles of farmers in rural Telangana, as they continue to fight against the forced acquisition of their land for industrial or commercial use.

This protest reflects the larger issue of land acquisition challenges faced by farmers across India, where local communities often struggle to retain control of their land amidst development and industrialization efforts.