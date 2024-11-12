30th Indian Plumbing Conference to Focus on “Water – The New Currency” in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 30th Indian Plumbing Conference is set to take place in Hyderabad from November 21st to 23rd at Hitex, marking the largest-ever gathering of plumbing, water, sanitation, and building industry experts. The conference will be held under the theme “Water – The New Currency”, emphasizing the growing importance of water for sustainability, climate action, and economic resilience.

Water’s Vital Role in Sustainability and Innovation

The theme of the conference highlights water’s role as a critical resource in climate action and sustainability. Discussions will focus on initiatives like Green Credits and Water Credits that support India’s target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. The conference aims to promote water-efficient technologies, innovative water management solutions, and economic resilience through sustainable practices.

Key Guests and Speakers

The inaugural ceremony will be graced by Shri D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana. Shri Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, will also attend as the guest of honor. The Keynote Speaker will be Mr. Søren Nørrelund Kannik-Marquardsen, Commercial Counsellor and Head of the Trade Council, New Delhi, Embassy of Denmark.

Keynote Topics and Sessions

The conference will feature 1500+ delegates and 80 exhibitors from India and abroad, showcasing products and services. More than 8000 visitors are expected. Technical sessions and panel discussions will cover topics like:

Water – The New Currency

Moving Towards Net Zero Water in the Built Environment

Water – Revitalizing the Heritage

High Challenges for High-Rise Buildings

Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene

Water Scenario in the Hospitality Sector

Distinguished Speakers Include:

Shri Avinash Mishra , Chairman, Water Audit Council

, Chairman, Water Audit Council Dr. Rama Kant , Deputy Adviser (PHE), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

, Deputy Adviser (PHE), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Prof. Srinivas Chary , CEO, WASH Innovation Hub

, CEO, WASH Innovation Hub Shri Stanley Samuel , Founder, Eco Soft PTE, Singapore

, Founder, Eco Soft PTE, Singapore Shri Nitin Bassi , Senior Program Lead, CEEW

, Senior Program Lead, CEEW Shri Rahul Sachdeva , Senior Program Manager, NIUA

, Senior Program Manager, NIUA Shri Goutam Reddy , Vice Chairman, RE Sustainability Ltd.

, Vice Chairman, RE Sustainability Ltd. Smt. Charu Thapar , Executive Director-Property and Asset Management, Asia Pacific JLL

, Executive Director-Property and Asset Management, Asia Pacific JLL Shri HC Vinayaka, Vice President, Technical EHS and Sustainability, ITC

Plumbing Innovations and Water Efficiency

The conference will also address essential topics related to water conservation, wastewater treatment, water reuse, and leak detection. Speakers will highlight innovations in plumbing systems, such as low-flow fixtures, sensor-operated taps, smart water metering, and efficient pipe networks, all of which contribute to reducing water wastage.

India’s Growing Water Crisis

According to a NITI Aayog report, by 2030, India will face a water shortfall of more than 50% of its total demand, with the country needing 1,498 billion cubic meters but only being able to supply 744 billion cubic meters. As urban centers like Bengaluru and Chennai face Day Zero scenarios, where water supplies are nearly depleted, the need for efficient water management and reuse becomes even more pressing.

Water as an Economic Asset

Water is now seen as an economic asset, similar to currency. Its availability and management directly influence local economies, trade, and livelihoods. The conference will emphasize the need for water reuse, circular economy approaches, and sustainable plumbing practices to ensure water security for future generations.

The Role of Plumbing in Water Conservation

Plumbing professionals have a critical role in educating the public and industries about water-efficient practices. With 70% of communicable diseases linked to bad water quality, ensuring clean and efficient water systems is more important than ever. The conference aims to foster collaboration and innovation to address India’s increasing water footprint and help meet global water conservation goals.

Conclusion

The 30th Indian Plumbing Conference in Hyderabad is a crucial event for addressing the future of water management, promoting sustainability, and supporting innovative solutions to water scarcity. With expert speakers, industry leaders, and policymakers attending, the conference will be a landmark event in advancing India’s water conservation efforts.