KTR Accuses Congress of Misusing Rs 300 Crore Telangana Funds for Maharashtra Poll Campaign

Delhi: K.T. Rama Rao, working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has charged the Congress party with misusing approximately Rs 300 crore of Telangana government funds to run a false election campaign in Maharashtra. The funds were allegedly spent on placing advertisements in Maharashtra newspapers, promoting fake achievements in Telangana.

Alleged Misuse of Funds for Maharashtra Campaign

KTR criticized Congress for diverting Telangana’s resources for electoral propaganda, saying, “Congress claims it doesn’t have money to fulfill its promises in Telangana but has funds to launch a deceptive campaign in Maharashtra.” He specifically pointed out that Rahul Gandhi is spreading misinformation about the implementation of schemes in Telangana, many of which remain unfulfilled.

Unfulfilled Promises in Telangana

Rama Rao listed several key promises made by Congress in Telangana that have not been implemented, including:

Farmer loan waivers

Rythu Bharosa program

Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women

Increased social security pensions for the elderly

“These are all blatant lies,” KTR said, accusing Congress of putting its priorities into spreading false claims instead of fulfilling its promises to the people of Telangana.

Urging Vigilance on Cross-Border Money Flow

KTR called on the Election Commission of India to strengthen surveillance along the Telangana-Maharashtra border to prevent the illegal flow of funds from Telangana to Maharashtra for campaign purposes. He urged Maharashtra voters to verify Congress’ claims with Telangana residents and be cautious about their promises. “Congress failed in Telangana. Why should Maharashtra trust them?” he questioned.

Criticism of Congress Leadership and Defections

KTR also criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for making remarks on MLA defections. He accused Congress of pioneering the culture of political horse-trading, stating that Congress itself had lured opposition MLAs in Telangana, undermining the democratic process.

Allegations Against Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

Rama Rao did not spare Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, accusing him of using his position to award lucrative government contracts to his son’s company, Raghava Constructions. He also questioned why the BJP remained silent about the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on Reddy’s properties.

KTR Ready to Face Investigation

KTR responded to threats of arrest from Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, asserting he was ready to face any investigation or consequences. He further challenged Reddy and Congress leader Revanth Reddy to face scrutiny, saying, “File any case, deploy any agency—I am ready to face it. But can Ponguleti and Revanth Reddy say the same?”

Kodangal Land Acquisition Controversy

Addressing unrest in Kodangal, KTR accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of forcibly acquiring land for his son-in-law’s pharmaceutical company. He condemned the arrest of protesting villagers, calling it an attempt to silence dissent.

Conclusion

Rama Rao’s remarks underscore the growing tensions in Telangana politics as BRS targets Congress for alleged corruption, mismanagement, and misleading campaigns in both Telangana and Maharashtra. The BRS is positioning itself as a strong alternative to Congress and urging voters in Maharashtra to consider regional parties that serve their state’s interests.