Telangana: Father Attacks Son with Stone Over Land Dispute in Jagtial

In a shocking incident in Nakkal Peta, Dharmapuri Mandal, Jagtial district, a father brutally attacked his son with a stone over a land dispute.

The assault underscores the rising tensions surrounding property ownership within families in the region.

According to local sources, the attack occurred after a heated argument between the two regarding their claim to a piece of land.

The father reportedly struck his son multiple times with a heavy stone, resulting in significant injuries.

Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with neighbors rushing to assist the victim after the attack. Emergency services were quickly called, and the injured son was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Local police have launched an investigation into the incident, gathering statements from witnesses and family members.

Authorities are working to apprehend the father, who fled the scene immediately after the assault.

This incident has raised serious concerns about the increasing violence related to land disputes, highlighting the urgent need for conflict resolution within families.