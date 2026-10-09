Telangana Fire Department Revises Fire Safety Requirements for Provisional Fire NOCs

The Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency & Civil Defence Department has revised certain Fire and Life Safety requirements pertaining to the issuance of Provisional Fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs)

Sri Vikram Singh Mann, IPS, Director General, Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency & Civil Defence Department, has issued the revised requirements following consultations with representatives of major builder’s associations, including CREDAI, NAREDCO and the Telangana Builders Federation.

The revised provisions were finalized following a meeting held on 23 September 2026 at the Office of the Director General, Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency & Civil Defence Department, with representatives of the above builder’s associations. The discussions were held in the context of G.O.Ms.No.95, MA&UD Department, dated 21.03.2026 and focused on the practical implementation of various Fire and Life Safety provisions, including building height, Fire Towers, Fire Command Centers and ventilation arrangements for Diesel Generator (DG) rooms in basements.

The following revisions have been made:

1) Fire NOC for Residential Apartment Buildings:

For residential apartment buildings, a Fire NOC will be required for buildings having a height of 24 meters and above, as against the earlier threshold of 18 meters. There will be no change in the existing requirements for other occupancy types.

2)Fire Tower:

Fire Tower will be required for buildings having a height of 24 meters and above, irrespective of the occupancy type.

3) Fire Command Centre (FCC):

A Fire Command Centre room will be required in buildings having a height of 24 meters and above, for all occupancy types.

4) Ventilation of DG Rooms in Basements:

With regard to ventilation arrangements for Diesel Generator (DG) rooms located in basements, louvers will be permitted above a fire-rated wall of at least one metre in height, provided that the wall has a two-hour Fire Resistance rating.

The revised requirements are intended to provide a clear, uniform and practical approach to the implementation of Fire and Life Safety measures while processing applications for Provisional Fire NOCs.

The revised instructions came into force with effect from 07 October 2026 and shall be applicable only to fresh applications for Provisional Fire NOCs received on or after 07.10.2026. All officers concerned have been instructed to implement the revised requirements accordingly.

The Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency & Civil Defence Department reiterated that these revised provisions are aimed at streamlining the Fire NOC process, improving ease of compliance and ensuring effective implementation of essential Fire and Life Safety measures in buildings across the State.