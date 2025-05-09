Telangana Gears Up for Future Power Demands with 5-Year Action Plan: Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday directed the Telangana power utilities to formulate a comprehensive five-year action plan aimed at meeting the state’s increasing electricity demands and ensuring quality power supply to all sectors. He chaired a review meeting with top officials at the Secretariat to discuss the roadmap for power infrastructure expansion and enhancement.

Current Capacity and Future Demand: State Preparedness Reviewed

Principal Secretary of the Energy Department, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, presented a detailed report on the existing capacities of Genco, Transco, North and South DISCOMs, and REDCO. He noted that as of May 1, Telangana’s installed capacity stands at 20,883 MW, with a contracted capacity of 26,183 MW.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has projected that Telangana’s peak electricity demand will rise to 24,215 MW by FY2030. To address this, various power generation entities like Singareni, NTPC, and Genco are already undertaking strategic expansions.

Transco Expands Transmission Network to Match Demand

Transco CMD Krishna Bhaskar revealed that Telangana’s peak demand this year had already surpassed projections, reaching 17,162 MW, against CEA’s estimate of 16,877 MW—a 9.8% increase over 2024.

The state’s transformer capacity currently stands at 41,954 MVA, with 3158 MVA added between December 2023 and May 2025. Transco also aims to raise the number of Extra High Tension (EHT) substations from 389 to 511 by 2030 through the construction of 122 new substations.

South DISCOM Sees Surge in Demand in Cyber City

CMD Musharraf Faruqui of the Southern Power Distribution Company highlighted a 10.48% growth in demand in its area, with the peak load jumping from 9862 MW to 11,017 MW this year. He noted a 33.69% increase in power demand in the Cyber City circle, home to major multinational firms.

To meet growing demand, South DISCOM is building 410 new 33/11 KV substations with a combined capacity of 5330 MVA, classifying service areas into four categories for efficient planning.

North DISCOM Sees Major Growth in Mancherial

CMD Varun Reddy of the Northern Power Distribution Company reported that demand increased from 5816 MW to 6281 MW, with Mancherial district alone registering a 24.64% rise.

To manage rising consumption, North DISCOM will construct 342 new substations with a planned capacity of 1710 MVA as part of the five-year strategy.

REDCO to Boost Renewable Energy, Solarise Public Infrastructure

Anila, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of REDCO, shared that Telangana currently has 7913 MW of solar power capacity, and aims to raise it to 19,874 MW by 2030. REDCO is also pushing forward in wind energy, geothermal, energy storage, EV charging stations, and green hydrogen.

This year, 23 villages and 2 mandals will be transformed into fully solarised model regions, along with initiatives to solarise government schools and buildings across the state.

Telangana’s Vision: Sustainable, Inclusive Power Growth

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized that accurate forecasting, renewable integration, and infrastructure expansion are key to ensuring uninterrupted power for Telangana’s agricultural, industrial, and urban consumers. He called on all departments to coordinate effectively in implementing the action plan.