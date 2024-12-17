Telangana: Girl Students Attacked by Rats in Hostel, Former Minister Criticizes Government

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, girl students at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Girls Hostel in Keesara Mandal of Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district were bitten by rats while they were asleep at night. The incident, which came to light late, has sparked outrage among parents and political leaders.

It is reported that the hostel principal failed to inform the parents about the incident, raising concerns over negligence in student welfare.

Expressing his anger, former minister Harish Rao strongly condemned the incident. He criticized the Congress-led government, stating that under their rule, students are falling victim to rat bites, dog attacks, snake bites, and even electric shocks. He shared his criticism on the social media platform X, calling for immediate action and accountability.

Also Read | Hyderabad Tragedy: Class 7 Student Dies by Suicide in Hayatnagar, Parents Protest Over School Negligence

The incident has drawn attention to the poor conditions in government-run hostels and the lack of basic safety measures, with many demanding urgent improvements to ensure the safety and well-being of students.