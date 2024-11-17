Telangana Government Allocates 4,696 Houses Under Indiramma Housing Scheme

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has allocated 4,696 houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme for families displaced due to the Mid Manair Reservoir Project. This initiative aims to provide permanent housing solutions for those affected by the project.

According to the district administration of Rajanna Sircilla, the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) package under the project has facilitated the construction of homes for 10,683 families across 12 villages and settlements. Of these, 5,987 beneficiaries had already constructed their homes. The remaining 4,696 families, who had appealed for housing assistance under the Indiramma scheme, have now been granted approval for house allocation.

The District Collector of Rajanna Sircilla sent the requests to the Telangana Housing Corporation Limited (THCL), which forwarded the proposals to the government for final approval. After reviewing the proposal, the government issued a Government Order (GO) on Saturday, approving the allocation of 4,696 homes to eligible families under the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

This move is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to provide housing and rehabilitation support to those displaced by various development projects across Telangana.