Telangana Government Announces Last Date for Post matric Scholarships Fresh and Renewal Registrations for 2024-25

The Telangana State Government has officially announced the last date to register Postmatric Scholarships for the academic year 2024-25. The registration process for both fresh applications and renewals will close on December 31, 2024. The scholarships aim to provide financial assistance to students from BC, SC, ST, and minority communities, helping them pursue higher education.

Post matric Scholarships for Fresh Registration (2024-25)

For fresh registration for Post matric Scholarships, eligible students must follow these key steps:

STEP 1: The applicant’s name on the Aadhaar card must match the name on the SSC certificate . Students must update their name in Meeseva (Aadhaar) if there is any discrepancy. After updating, an Application ID will be generated for matched data.

The applicant’s name on the must match the name on the . Students must update their name in Meeseva (Aadhaar) if there is any discrepancy. After updating, an will be generated for matched data. STEP 2: Students must complete biometric authentication at the nearest Meeseva centre. After the biometric verification, the applicant must fill out the application form, providing the necessary details for the scholarship.

The deadline for fresh registration is December 31, 2024. Students are advised to complete their registration before the closing date to avoid any inconvenience.

Post matric Scholarships for Renewal Registration (2024-25)

For renewal registration, students who have previously availed of the scholarship need to follow similar steps:

STEP 1: As with fresh registration, the name on the UID card and SSC certificate must match. If the details do not align, the student must update the name in Meeseva (Aadhaar) to ensure data matching.

As with fresh registration, the name on the and must match. If the details do not align, the student must update the name in Meeseva (Aadhaar) to ensure data matching. STEP 2: Biometric authentication must be completed at the nearest Meeseva centre. After authentication, students can fill out the application form to complete the renewal process.

The renewal registration deadline is also December 31, 2024. Students must submit their applications on time to continue receiving the scholarship benefits.

Also Read: Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations 2025: Schedule Announced, Check Here Full Details

Important Documents Required:

Aadhaar card

Caste certificate

Income certificate

Previous year mark sheets (for renewal)

Admission details for the current academic year

Government’s Commitment to Education

The Telangana government remains committed to ensuring that students from economically disadvantaged communities can access higher education without financial barriers. The scholarships are crucial in enabling students to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses.

Appeal to Students:

The government urges students to complete their registration process well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute issues. No applications will be accepted after December 31, 2024. Students must verify all details and documentation before submitting their applications to ensure the process goes smoothly.