Telangana Intermediate Public Examinations 2025: Schedule Announced, Check Here Full Details

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially released the tentative schedule for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) for the academic year 2025. The exams for first-year intermediate students will commence on March 5, 2025, while second-year intermediate exams are scheduled to begin the following day, March 6, 2025.

According to the schedule, the IPE for second-year intermediate students will be held from March 6 to March 25, 2025. The exams will take place between 9 AM and 12 noon daily. The first exam will be for Second Language Paper-II, starting on March 6. The following key subjects will be tested on the subsequent days, including English Paper-II on March 10, Mathematics Paper-IIA, Botany Paper-II, and Political Science Paper-II on March 12, and Physics Paper-II along with Economics Paper-II on March 18, among others.

For first-year intermediate students, the exams will be conducted from March 5 to March 24, 2025. The first exam for first-year students will be for Second Language Paper-I on March 5, followed by English Paper-I on March 7. The schedule will continue with exams for subjects like Mathematics Paper-IA, Botany Paper-I, Political Science Paper-I on March 11, and Physics Paper-I, Economics Paper-I on March 17.

In addition to the regular exams, the Ethics and Human Values examination for backlog students will be held on January 29, 2025, from 10 AM to 1 PM. The Environmental Education Examination will follow the next day, on January 30, 2025, from 10 AM to 1 PM.

The tentative dates mentioned in the notification are also applicable to intermediate vocational course examinations. However, the timetable for vocational courses will be released separately.

Secretary and Controller of Examinations Krishna Aditya S assured these dates are provisional. They advised students to keep an eye on official announcements for any further updates or changes to the schedule.

The announcement of the IPE schedule brings clarity and a sense of preparedness for thousands of students across the state as they gear up for the upcoming exams.