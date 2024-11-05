Telangana Government Increases Intermediate Exam Fees

Hyderabad: Students in Telangana will need to prepare for a rise in fees to take part in the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE), set to take place in March 2025. On Tuesday, the Congress-led state government announced an increase in the examination fees for intermediate students.

First-year students enrolled in general courses will now pay Rs. 520 to sit for their exams, up from Rs. 510 last year. The fee for first-year vocational courses has also seen an increase, rising from Rs. 730 to Rs. 750, which includes Rs. 520 for theory exams and Rs. 230 for practicals.

For second-year general arts courses, the examination fee has been adjusted from Rs. 510 to Rs. 520, while students taking second-year general science courses will pay Rs. 750, an increase from the previous Rs. 730, which also includes Rs. 520 for theory and Rs. 230 for practicals.

Additionally, the fee for second-year vocational courses will be set at Rs. 750, reflecting the same structure of Rs. 520 for theory and Rs. 230 for practicals, as opposed to last year’s fee of Rs. 730.

Originally, there were plans to significantly increase the intermediate examination fee to Rs. 1,000, following the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to hike their fees to Rs. 1,500. However, this proposal was ultimately abandoned at the last moment due to anticipated backlash from students across the state.

Annually, more than nine lakh students, including those in their first and second years, participate in the intermediate examinations.

The Board has also issued a timeline for fee payment. Students can pay their fees without incurring a late fee between November 6 and 26 at their respective colleges. Late fees of Rs. 100 and Rs. 500 will apply for payments made from November 27 to December 4 and December 5 to 11, respectively. Payments can be made with late fees of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000 during the periods of December 12 to 18 and December 19 to 27, respectively.

These fee deadlines apply to all regular first and second-year students, candidates who have previously failed (both general and vocational), and private candidates exempted from attendance who wish to take the examinations in arts/humanities groups in March next year.