Telangana Government Plans to Rejuvenate Musi River, Inspired by Seoul’s Han River Transformation

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, inspired by the revitalization of Seoul’s Cheonggyecheon (Han River), is planning to breathe new life into the polluted Musi River, transforming it into a business and leisure hub.

Minister for Housing, and Information & Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has announced this ambitious plan to rejuvenate the Musi River, ensuring that it brings prosperity and modern amenities to the people of Telangana.

As part of the project, a 12-member special delegation, led by Minister Ponguleti, visited Seoul to study the Han river’s transformation, which was once a heavily polluted water body but is now a thriving urban attraction.

The team reviewed the restoration efforts, which began on October 1, 2003, despite initial public opposition.

The South Korean government convinced displaced families and small businesses along the Han River that they would benefit from the rejuvenation. The project was completed within two years, and by October 1, 2005, the once-filthy river had been replaced by scenic landscapes, bustling commercial areas, and thriving tourism, which even attracted global attention.

The delegation observed how the Han River’s revival led to cleaner surroundings and new economic opportunities for the displaced communities. The tourism has flourished, turning the riverbank into a vibrant space for both locals and visitors.

Inspired by this success, Telangana aims to replicate a similar development model for the Musi River, turning it into a symbol of urban rejuvenation and sustainable growth.

Minister Ponguleti also emphasised that, unlike the baseless claims of opposition parties, the Musi River project would bring tangible benefits to those affected by the river’s current state. Alongside the rejuvenation efforts, the State government is also exploring the installation of waste-to-energy (WTE) plants to convert trash into electricity.

The 5-day visit included prominent Telangana leaders such as BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, MLAs Prakash Goud, Kale Yadayya, Malreddy Ranga Reddy and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, along with several media representatives.