Telangana Government to Increase Reservation for BCs by 42%

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former MP V. Hanumantha Rao has reaffirmed the Congress government’s commitment to the welfare and development of Backward Classes (BCs), announcing plans to increase their reservation in local bodies to 42%. Rao says this promise aligns with the Kamareddy Declaration made during the Telangana Assembly elections.

Congress Government’s Commitment to BC Welfare

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, V. Hanumantha, Rao asserted that the Congress government is genuinely focused on uplifting marginalized communities and is fully prepared to implement the promise made during the election campaign. He stated that the increase in reservation for BCs will bring much-needed opportunities for these communities in Telangana.

Rao also remarked that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders have no authority to criticize the Congress government on this issue. He highlighted Congress’s consistent support for BCs, pointing out that the party had appointed BCs as Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, providing them with leadership roles.

Criticism of BRS Leadership

Rao didn’t spare the BRS leadership in his address. He criticized the party’s change of name from TRS to BRS, claiming that it had caused a shift in public sentiment, with many distancing themselves from the ruling party.

He questioned the sincerity of BRS leader Kavitha’s support for the BC community, calling it “hypocritical.” Rao raised concerns about why the BRS government had not released the comprehensive family survey details during its tenure and why it reduced reservations for BCs during local body elections.

Accountability for BC Welfare

Rao also asked the BRS leadership what they had done for BCs in the past decade. He pointed out that despite their claims, the BRS government had not implemented any substantial measures to benefit BC communities, unlike the Congress government, which has a longstanding history of supporting marginalized groups.

In conclusion, Hanumantha Rao reiterated that the Congress government would fulfil its promise to increase reservations for BCs, showing their unwavering commitment to the welfare and empowerment of these communities.