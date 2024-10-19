Hyderabad

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Inaugurates ‘Diverse Voices’ Art Exhibition at Salar Jung Museum

The Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, was the Chief Guest, who officially opened the event.

Mohammed Yousuf19 October 2024 - 16:34
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Inaugurates 'Diverse Voices' Art Exhibition at Salar Jung Museum
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Inaugurates 'Diverse Voices' Art Exhibition at Salar Jung Museum

Hyderabad: An exhibition titled “Diverse Voices: Art Beyond Boundaries” was inaugurated today at the Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad, in collaboration with The Art Sanctuary.

The Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, was the Chief Guest, who officially opened the event. Other notable attendees included Padma Shri Mohd Ali Baig, Smt Durga Jasraj, Shri Ashish Goyal (Director, Salar Jung Museum), Smt Shalini Gupta (Secretary, The Art Sanctuary), BJP Telangana’s former state spokesperson Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, and Smt Atiya Amjad.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma highlighted how the exhibition showcases the exceptional talents of artists who break traditional boundaries, urging everyone to appreciate their creativity.

Smt Shalini Gupta emphasized that this unique exhibition, supported by the Salar Jung Museum and the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, will feature 100 artworks by neurodiverse artists from across India.

The exhibition, running from October 19 to 27, 2024, at the East Block Gallery of the Salar Jung Museum, aims to celebrate the diverse artistic voices of neurodiverse individuals. Visitors are encouraged to witness the extraordinary talent on display.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf19 October 2024 - 16:34

Related Articles

Police Lathi Charge on BJP Workers Protesting Muthyalamma Temple Incident in Secunderabad

Police Lathi Charge on BJP Workers Protesting Muthyalamma Temple Incident in Secunderabad

19 October 2024 - 17:47
Union Minister Kishan Reddy Meets Musi River Affected Residents

Union Minister Kishan Reddy Meets Musi River Affected Residents

19 October 2024 - 17:45
"Bulldozers Ready for Illegal Structures, Not for Legal Permit Holders," Declares Revanth Reddy

“Bulldozers Ready for Illegal Structures, Not for Legal Permit Holders,” Declares Revanth Reddy

19 October 2024 - 17:04
Protests Over Temple Desecration and Exam Postponement Spark Tension in Hyderabad

Protests Over Temple Desecration and Exam Postponement Spark Tension in Hyderabad

19 October 2024 - 16:56
Back to top button