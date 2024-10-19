Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Inaugurates ‘Diverse Voices’ Art Exhibition at Salar Jung Museum

Hyderabad: An exhibition titled “Diverse Voices: Art Beyond Boundaries” was inaugurated today at the Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad, in collaboration with The Art Sanctuary.

The Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, was the Chief Guest, who officially opened the event. Other notable attendees included Padma Shri Mohd Ali Baig, Smt Durga Jasraj, Shri Ashish Goyal (Director, Salar Jung Museum), Smt Shalini Gupta (Secretary, The Art Sanctuary), BJP Telangana’s former state spokesperson Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, and Smt Atiya Amjad.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma highlighted how the exhibition showcases the exceptional talents of artists who break traditional boundaries, urging everyone to appreciate their creativity.

Smt Shalini Gupta emphasized that this unique exhibition, supported by the Salar Jung Museum and the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, will feature 100 artworks by neurodiverse artists from across India.

The exhibition, running from October 19 to 27, 2024, at the East Block Gallery of the Salar Jung Museum, aims to celebrate the diverse artistic voices of neurodiverse individuals. Visitors are encouraged to witness the extraordinary talent on display.