Telangana Govt approves gold plating of Yadagirigutta temple Vimana Gopuram

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has approved the gold plating of the Vimana Gopuram (temple tower) of the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple, following the initiative of Endowments Minister Konda Surekha.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has given the green light for the project, and Minister Surekha has instructed officials to commence the gold plating works immediately.

The task has been assigned to M/s Smart Creations Company, with a target completion date set for March 2025, ahead of the annual Brahmotsavam festival.

To oversee the project’s execution, the government has constituted a special committee chaired by the Principal Secretary of the Endowments Department, Shailaja Ramaiyer.

The committee includes the Director of the Endowments Department, the Government Infrastructure and Projects Advisor, VTDA (Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority) Vice Chairman G. Kishan Rao, the Executive Officer of Yadagirigutta Devasthanam, and the Chief Engineer of the Power Department.

The committee will monitor the progress of the gold plating work and provide necessary suggestions and guidance.

The government has issued two separate Government Orders (GOs) for the commencement of the gold plating project and the formation of the monitoring committee.

Additionally, the government has issued a circular granting permission for land acquisition to facilitate the development and expansion of the Sri Seetarama Chandraswamy Temple in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, according to an official statement.