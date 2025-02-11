Telangana Govt Gears Up to Meet Summer Electricity Demand: Deputy CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has assured that the state government is fully prepared to handle the electricity demand during the upcoming summer months.

Review Meeting with SPDCL Officials

On Tuesday, the Deputy CM held a review meeting with officials from the Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat to discuss the state’s electricity supply plan for the summer. The meeting focused on ensuring an uninterrupted power supply and addressing potential challenges.

Analysis of Past Demand Patterns and Precautionary Measures

During the meeting, Deputy CM Vikramarka analyzed past electricity demand patterns and reviewed measures taken by the officials to prevent power outages. He emphasized that electricity is a critical and sensitive service, urging all officials to take necessary precautions and convene immediate meetings to finalize the summer power plan.

Full Government Support and Staff Coordination

Assuring full government support, the Deputy CM encouraged electricity department employees at all levels to work in close coordination, from linemen to the Minister of Power. He also encouraged staff to escalate unresolved field-level issues directly to higher officials, including himself.

Project Approvals and Infrastructure Development

Vikramarka granted approvals for pending projects and directed officials to complete the construction of substations and other infrastructure work by March 1. He also instructed that emergency electricity services, currently available in Hyderabad, be extended to rural areas.

Modernizing the Power Sector and Employee Recognition

In a bid to modernize the power sector, the Deputy CM proposed launching an award program to recognize employees who demonstrate exceptional service, especially during emergencies like the recent floods. He also emphasized the need for ongoing awareness programs for officials and staff about emerging trends in the power sector, including the growing demand for electricity and alternative power generation methods.

Promoting the 1912 Power Helpline

The Deputy CM also ordered a wide promotion of the 1912 power helpline to ensure consumers are informed about electricity complaint redressal services. He suggested using SMS alerts and bill notifications to keep the public informed.

Recruitment and Technical Enhancement

Vikramarka assured that the government is prepared to recruit more staff and allocate necessary funds to enhance the technical capabilities within the power sector, ensuring better service delivery.

Reviewing Supply Chain Readiness

The Deputy CM also reviewed the inventory and supply chain readiness with Chief Engineers from various departments. The review included an evaluation of steps taken over the past year to reduce power-related complaints.

Meeting Attendees

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary of the Energy Department Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Transco CMD Krishna Bhaskar, SPDCL CMD Musharraf Ali, Energy Department OSD Surender Reddy, and other senior officials, as per the official statement.