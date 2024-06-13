Telangana Govt Plans to Open 150 ‘Mahila Shakti’ Canteens in the Next Two Years

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is taking steps to empower women organizations in the state by establishing 150 ‘Mahila Shakti’ Canteens over the next two years.

In line with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s directives, a review meeting was held at the Secretariat on Thursday, led by Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, to discuss the implementation of “Mahila Shakti – Canteen Services” throughout the state.

During the meeting, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR&RD) Commissioner was instructed to develop a detailed action plan covering the operations, management, and space requirements for setting up these canteens.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the Chief Minister’s commitment to strengthening women organizations in the state. To achieve this, special canteens will be established in government offices, District Collectorates, tourist spots, temples, bus stands, and industrial areas, with the support of women organizations.

Drawing inspiration from the successful canteens in Kerala and “Didi Ka Rasoi” in West Bengal, a target of setting up at least 150 canteens in the next two years has been set.

The management of these canteens will be entrusted to rural women groups, who will receive specialized training in canteen management.

The review meeting was attended by Revenue Principal Secretary Naveen Mittal, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Anita Ramachandran, Health Department Commissioner Karnan, Endowment Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, Tourism Director Nikhila, Tourism Corporation Managing Director Ramesh Naidu, and others.

