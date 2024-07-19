Telangana Govt Plans to Postpone Group 2 Examination

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to consider a proposal of postponing Group 2 examination and directed the officials concerned to explore the options on the conduct of exam in the last week of December month.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka held a meeting with the aspirants of Group-2 at the Secretariat here on Friday.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister assured that he would consider the proposal of considering Group-2 examination in December and ordered

Chairman of Telangana State Public Service Commission Mahender Reddy to look into the matter.

He also informed that the State government would soon announce a job calendar and conduct the competitive exams without overlapping.

“The previous BRS government had failed to fill up the jobs during the last ten years and neglected the unemployed youth on the job notifications. I as CLP leader and Revanth Reddy as PCC president had made the issue of job notifications as our party’s election agenda. The State government is committed to recruit all vacant posts and to do justice to the unemployed youth,” Bhatti Vikramarka disclosed.

He further stated that Ambedkar Knowledge Centers are going to be opened soon in every Assembly constituency for those candidates who are preparing for the competitive exams.

“We are setting up the Ambedkar Knowledge Centers with advanced technology. The job aspirants are offered an online coaching for competitive exams,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured that he would look into the problems of job aspirants and would resolve all after discussing with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.