Telangana Govt Requests Adani Foundation to Halt ₹100 Crore Donation to Young India Skills University

Hyderabad: In a significant development, Telangana Govt Requests Adani Foundation to Halt ₹100 Crore Donation pledged to the Young India Skills University. The letter, signed by Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and addressed to Priti Adani, chairperson of the Adani Foundation, cites “present circumstances and arising controversies” as the reason for this decision.

This move follows Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s demand for a thorough investigation into all Adani Group deals, raising questions about corporate ethics and governance in India.

Key Highlights of the Issue

The Donation in Question:

The Adani Foundation had committed ₹100 crore to the Young India Skills University in Telangana to enhance the quality of skills training for youth in the state.

The Adani Foundation had committed ₹100 crore to the Young India Skills University in Telangana to enhance the quality of skills training for youth in the state. Telangana Government's Action: The government has requested a hold on the transfer of funds. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy clarified that the decision was made to avoid potential controversies and was not a result of external pressure.

Opposition’s Stance: Rahul Gandhi has called for investigations into alleged irregularities involving the Adani Group. He criticized the “out-of-the-way allotment” of Mumbai airport to the Adani Group during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure.



During a press conference, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy denied facing pressure to cancel the donation and reiterated his government’s commitment to transparency.

“The donation was to benefit the state’s youth by providing quality skills training. However, we decided against accepting it to steer clear of any controversy,” Reddy said.

He also emphasized that legal constraints prevent the unilateral cancellation of signed agreements, adding that the government operates within democratic procedures and established rules.

Legal and Political Implications

Legal Constraints: According to Reddy, unilateral cancellation of agreements could lead to companies pursuing legal action against the government. The state must weigh legal opinions before making decisions.

Countering Opposition Accusations: The Chief Minister pointed out that agreements with the Adani Group were signed during both the current and previous administrations, including under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Of the ten agreements signed, five were approved during BRS’s tenure, and five under the Congress government in the past year.



Microsoft Data Center at Ellikatta: Claimed as part of Adani’s involvement without clear evidence. National Highway Projects: Contracts awarded by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). 750KV Transmission Line: Connecting Vadodara in Gujarat to regions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, not directly decided by the Telangana State Government.

Broader Political Context

Rahul Gandhi’s Critique

Rahul Gandhi has remained vocal about his concerns regarding alleged favoritism towards the Adani Group under the Modi administration. He criticized the allocation of projects, including airports and infrastructure, to the group, describing them as “out-of-the-way.”

Revanth Reddy’s Clarification

The Telangana Chief Minister stated that the Congress government does not oppose investments from major conglomerates like Adani, Ambani, or Tata, provided they follow legal procedures.

“Companies have the right to file bids and secure contracts if they comply with rules,” Reddy asserted.

The Political Tug-of-War

The controversy over the Adani donation has become a focal point in Telangana’s political discourse.

BRS’s Demands:

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has called for the cancellation of agreements signed with the Adani Group.

Revanth Reddy responded by highlighting the agreements signed during BRS’s tenure and called for a balanced perspective.

Frequent Trips to New Delhi:

Reddy defended his trips to the national capital, explaining that they were necessary for securing central government approvals and funds for state projects.

Conclusion

The Telangana government’s decision to request a hold on the ₹100 crore donation from the Adani Foundation underscores the intersection of politics, corporate governance, and public policy. While the Chief Minister denies succumbing to political pressure, the move reflects the challenges of navigating controversies surrounding major industrial players like the Adani Group.

This development is set to spark further debate as political leaders, stakeholders, and the public weigh the implications of corporate donations in education and state development.

