Telangana Govt to organize CM Cup 2024 to promote sports culture in rural areas

Hyderabad: In a bid to promote sports culture in rural areas and identify budding talents, the Telangana government will organize the CM Cup 2024.

The ambitious initiative, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, aims to transform the sports landscape in the state by focusing on young athletes from remote villages.

In a release here on Wednesday, Telangana Sports Authority (TSA) Chairman K Shiv Sena Reddy said for decades, rural athletes have lacked proper encouragement and opportunities. The CM Cup 2024 is part of a broader strategy to bring about a radical change in the sports sector, providing a platform for local talents to emerge and shine on a global stage.

The competition will be conducted in four stages—village, mandal, district, and state levels—across various sports disciplines. Unlike traditional sports events, the CM Cup 2024 will focus on nurturing and promoting the talent of rural sportspersons rather than merely serving as a one-time event.

To further inspire and engage the youth, the Telangana Sports Authority, in coordination with the District Youth Sports Development Departments, will organize a state-wide torch relay covering all 33 districts.

The torch relay will be inaugurated by Revanth Reddy at the LB Stadium Tennis Complex in Hyderabad at 1600 hours on Thursday, along with the launch of the official logo and mascot for the CM Cup 2024.

The torch will travel through various districts and return to Hyderabad over the next 16 days.

As a tribute to the winners of the 2023 National Games held in Goa, cash awards will be presented to Telangana athletes in recognition of their achievements.

“We are not just organizing the CM Cup as an event, but as a movement to recognize, nurture, and encourage the talent of rural sportspersons. This initiative is expected to provide new opportunities and a boost for sports culture in villages,” said Shiv Sena Reddy.

The torch relay will see the participation of athletes, Physical Education Teachers (PETs), and representatives from sports associations from each district. District Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs), and other officials will ensure the smooth conduct of the relay and related activities.

The state government call upon the public to support this initiative, which aims to create a brighter future for rural athletes and position Telangana as a leader in promoting grassroots sports, the release added.