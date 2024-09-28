Telangana Govt | Traffic Advisory for President Droupadi Murmu’s Visit to Hyderabad on Sept 28

Hyderabad: Due to President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled participation in the 21st Convocation at NALSAR University on September 28, the Cyberabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory. Traffic restrictions will be enforced in certain areas of the city between 11 am and 4 pm.

Key locations affected by the congestion are Hakimpet ‘Y’ Junction, NISA, Telangana Sports School, Thumkunta ‘Y’ Junction, Shamirpet PS, BITS Junction, Orange Bowl, NALSAR ‘X’ Road, Peddamma Colony, and the NALSAR Main Gate.

Citizens are urged to plan their routes in advance and cooperate with the traffic police to minimize disruption.