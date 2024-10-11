Telangana Govt’s Job Notifications Delayed Leaving Aspirants Disappointed

The much-awaited Group-I services notification and other job announcements, promised by the Telangana government for October in its official job calendar, are now expected to be delayed. Aspirants, particularly unemployed youth, are left disillusioned as the notifications are unlikely to be released anytime soon.

In Hyderabad, the Congress government’s commitment to addressing unemployment through job notifications has once again come under scrutiny. Job seekers were expecting the Group-I services and other vacancies to be announced as scheduled in October, but recent developments indicate otherwise.

The Congress party, during its election campaign, had pledged to fill 2 lakh vacancies within the first year of governance. However, this promise now appears unfulfilled to many, as the government has cited the Supreme Court’s directive for the sub-categorization of Scheduled Castes as a reason for the delay.

A one-man commission has been appointed to submit a report on the SC sub-categorization within 60 days, which has caused a pause in the release of new job notifications. Given the historical delays in commission reports, such as those for the Kaleshwaram project and power purchases, aspirants fear that this may further extend the wait.

Moreover, the government has initiated a survey of Backward Classes caste data, which is expected to take another 60 days. With local elections around the corner, the possibility of issuing recruitment notifications will likely be pushed back even further.

Earlier in August, the government had laid out a detailed job calendar, promising vacancies in various sectors, including engineering posts in TG TRANSCO, TG NPDCL, TG SPDCL, and 19 categories under the Group-I notification. But so far, only a fraction of the promised vacancies have been notified, with many having already been announced by the previous administration.

The Congress had also promised an unemployment allowance of Rs. 4,000 per month for the youth until they secure a job, but this remains unimplemented. The delay in job notifications has led to growing frustration among job seekers, who feel the government’s promises have fallen short.