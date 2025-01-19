Hyderabad

Telangana Haj Committee Chairman Visits Dr. MCR HRDI for CBT Evaluation

This inspection was conducted as part of the committee's efforts to maintain transparency and efficiency in the selection process, ensuring that the recruitment of trainers is fair and based on merit.

Syed Mubashir19 January 2025 - 19:35
Telangana Haj Committee Chairman Visits Dr. MCR HRDI for CBT Evaluation
Telangana Haj Committee Chairman Visits Dr. MCR HRDI for CBT Evaluation

On January 19, 2025, Janab Syed Gulam Afzal Biyabani, also known as Khusro Pasha, the Hon’ble Chairman of the Telangana Haj Committee, conducted an inspection of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the selection of trainers at Dr. MCR HRDI, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Accompanied by Janab Mohammed Sajjad Ali, Executive Officer of TGHC, and other key officials, the inspection aimed to ensure a smooth and transparent selection process.

The inspection was attended by:

  • Janab Mohammed Mujeebuddin, Hon’ble Member TGHC
  • Janab Mohammed Layeeq, Hon’ble Member TGHC
  • Janab Irfan Shareef, AEO TGHC
  • Other officials from TGHC

This inspection was conducted as part of the committee’s efforts to maintain transparency and efficiency in the selection process, ensuring that the recruitment of trainers is fair and based on merit.

Tags
Syed Mubashir19 January 2025 - 19:35

Related Articles

Warning to Parents: High Sugar Content in Commercial ORS Drinks Puts Children’s Health at Risk

Warning to Parents: High Sugar Content in Commercial ORS Drinks Puts Children’s Health at Risk

19 January 2025 - 19:53
Lecture on Sahih Bukhari at Jamia Nizamia delivered by Maulana Mufti Khalil Ahmad, Maulana Dr. Muhammad Saifullah, and other scholars

Lecture on Sahih Bukhari at Jamia Nizamia delivered by Maulana Mufti Khalil Ahmad, Maulana Dr. Muhammad Saifullah, and other scholars

19 January 2025 - 19:25
Mohammed Siraj Likely to Play for Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy Game Against Vidarbha

Mohammed Siraj Likely to Play for Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy Game Against Vidarbha

19 January 2025 - 18:45
Telangana Physical Education Teachers Association Holds Annual General Body Meeting and Elects New Body Members

Telangana Physical Education Teachers Association Holds Annual General Body Meeting and Elects New Body Members

19 January 2025 - 18:40
Back to top button