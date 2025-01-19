Telangana Haj Committee Chairman Visits Dr. MCR HRDI for CBT Evaluation

On January 19, 2025, Janab Syed Gulam Afzal Biyabani, also known as Khusro Pasha, the Hon’ble Chairman of the Telangana Haj Committee, conducted an inspection of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the selection of trainers at Dr. MCR HRDI, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Accompanied by Janab Mohammed Sajjad Ali, Executive Officer of TGHC, and other key officials, the inspection aimed to ensure a smooth and transparent selection process.

The inspection was attended by:

Janab Mohammed Mujeebuddin, Hon’ble Member TGHC

Janab Mohammed Layeeq, Hon’ble Member TGHC

Janab Irfan Shareef, AEO TGHC

Other officials from TGHC

This inspection was conducted as part of the committee’s efforts to maintain transparency and efficiency in the selection process, ensuring that the recruitment of trainers is fair and based on merit.