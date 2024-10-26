Hyderabad

Telangana HC Issues Notice After Ordinance Expanding HYDRA’s Powers Faces Challenge

Specifically, it inserts clause 384-B into the Act, allowing the government to delegate GHMC Commissioner powers to any officer or agency to protect public assets like roads, drains, streets, water bodies, open spaces, and parks from encroachments.

Syed Mubashir26 October 2024 - 16:53
Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, issued notices on Friday to the State’s Chief Secretary, the Secretary of Legal Affairs, Legislative Affairs & Justice, and the Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration. The court has directed them to respond within three weeks regarding an ordinance that grants  Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) powers typically held by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner to safeguard public assets.

The PIL, filed by Manchireddy Prashanth Kumar Reddy, a former corporator, seeks an interim suspension of this ordinance, which amends the GHMC Act of 1955. Published in the Telangana Gazette, the ordinance empowers HYDRA with expanded authority over the protection of lakes, nalas, and other government properties, as well as demolishing illegal structures.

The court has scheduled a hearing in three weeks to allow time for the State’s counter-response.

