Telangana HC slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Chennamaneni Ramesh for misleading court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has dismissed the petition of former Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh, expressing deep anger over misleading the court with false information and fake documents in a citizenship case that spanned over ten years.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Ramesh, directing him to pay Rs 25 lakh to his opponent, Adi Srinivas, and Rs 5 lakh to the High Court Legal Services Authority.

The payments are to be completed within a month. Ramesh’s lawyer requested a suspension of the order for a month, but the court emphasised that all arguments had been thoroughly reviewed before the final judgement.

The High Court questioned Ramesh’s travel history, learning he had been using a German passport, which his lawyer confirmed was no longer valid. Ramesh did not possess an Indian passport, raising further legal concerns.

The case began in 2009 when Ramesh, who had entered politics, faced allegations from opponent Adi Srinivas regarding the validity of his Indian citizenship.