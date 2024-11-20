Telangana Health Department Issues Advisory as Cold Wave Approaches

Hyderabad: As a cold wave is expected to sweep across Telangana, the state’s health department has issued an urgent advisory, highlighting the potential health risks associated with the extreme cold temperatures. The advisory stresses the importance of taking precautions to avoid serious health issues such as hypothermia, injuries, and even fatalities.

With minimum temperatures plummeting in many parts of the state, the health department has warned citizens that prolonged exposure to the cold could lead to severe health complications. Symptoms of hypothermia, which include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, and drowsiness, should not be ignored. The advisory specifically mentions that infants with cold skin, a bright red color, and low energy levels must be given immediate medical attention.

In the event of hypothermia, the advisory recommends that individuals immediately seek medical help. While awaiting assistance, the person suffering from hypothermia should be moved to a warm room, and any wet clothing should be removed. Their body can be warmed using dry blankets, cloths, towels, or sheets, and warm drinks (excluding alcohol) can be provided to help raise body temperature.

In cases where the individual may appear unconscious or show no pulse or signs of breathing, they should be handled gently, and emergency medical assistance should be sought immediately. Even though the person may appear lifeless, it is crucial to begin emergency procedures to help restore warmth to the body.

The health department also emphasized the importance of recognizing the early signs of hypothermia, such as shivering. People are advised to avoid staying outside for long periods in the cold and to move indoors as soon as symptoms of body heat loss are detected.

Moreover, the advisory warns against consuming alcohol as it can further lower body temperature and increase the risk of hypothermia. The health department has also cautioned against the practice of burning candles or wood in closed, unventilated rooms due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The cold wave, which has begun to affect Telangana, is expected to intensify in the coming days. Residents have been urged to take extra precautions during this cold spell to ensure their safety and health, especially the elderly, children, and people with underlying health conditions.

The health department has pledged to continue monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary. Residents are encouraged to follow the safety guidelines and to take proactive steps to stay warm and healthy during this period of extreme cold.