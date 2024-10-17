Telangana High Court Allows Protest Meeting Against Ethanol Plant in Nirmal Following Petition by Concerned Farmers

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has granted permission for a public protest meeting (Prajagalam Bahiranga Sabha) at the Pochamma Temple in Dilawarpur village, Nirmal district, to oppose the establishment of an ethanol factory in the area. The court’s decision came after a writ petition was filed by Katikam Raja Reddy on behalf of local farmers, who raised concerns about the environmental damage the industrial project could cause.

The petition, filed by Raja Reddy, challenged the local police’s denial of permission for the meeting, which was based on Section 30 of the Police Act—an act aimed at regulating public gatherings to maintain peace. The farmers, represented by Senior Counsel V. Raghunath, argued that the ethanol plant could severely harm agricultural land, contaminate the environment, and impact the well-being of future generations. They pointed out that farmers had already been engaged in relay hunger strikes for 80 days, asserting that the police’s refusal violated their constitutional rights.

On the other hand, Senior Counsel P. Sri Raghuram, representing PMK Distillations Pvt Ltd, expressed concerns that the gathering could trigger law-and-order problems, referencing previous incidents during similar protests. He also noted that many locals support the project for the job opportunities it could generate. The Government Pleader backed the police’s decision, warning that the meeting could escalate public unrest.

After reviewing both arguments, Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy allowed the protest under specific conditions, including a requirement for the organizers to submit a list of speakers and the expected number of participants. The court mandated that no individuals with criminal backgrounds should be involved, and restricted the meeting to October 18, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The police were instructed to maintain order and ensure public safety during the event.