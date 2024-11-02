Telangana High Court Invites Applications for 33 Law Clerk Posts; Apply by November 23

Hyderabad: Telangana High court has invited applications for filling up of Law Clerk posts on contract basis.

Total vacancies are 33, of which 31 are in Telangana High court and 2 in Telangana state judicial academy, Secunderabad.

Eligibility: pass in Degree (law), computer knowledge and experience. Age: not exceeding 30 years. Age relaxation of three years for OBCs, five years for SC, ST candidates and ten years for physically handicapped persons.

Applications online. Application should be sent to the Registrar General, Telangana High court, Hyderabad. Last date for applications is November 23. For more details, website: https://tshc.gov.in