Telangana High Court Orders Deadline for Report on FTL of 3,532 Lakes within HMDA Limits

Hyderabad: In a significant move to protect the environment and prevent encroachments, the Telangana High Court has directed state officials to submit a detailed report on the determination of Full Tank Level (FTL) for 3,532 lakes within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits by December 30, 2024.

The court’s decision follows a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed two weeks ago, which emphasized the urgent need to assess the FTLs and implement necessary protective measures for these lakes.

Key Developments in the Case

The case was heard by the bench led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao. During the hearing, Pottigari Sridhar Reddy, the government pleader, informed the court that preliminary notifications had been issued for 2,793 lakes, with final notifications completed for 530 lakes. Despite this progress, Reddy requested an additional three months to finalize notifications for the remaining lakes, citing procedural delays. However, the court made it clear that it would closely monitor the progress of this task and expects regular updates on the issue.

The court’s decision highlights its commitment to ensuring the timely resolution of the matter. It also appointed two advocates as court commissioners to investigate encroachments and illegal activities affecting the key lakes in the Greater Hyderabad region.

The Background of the Issue

This PIL emerged from growing concerns about the state of lakes in the region, particularly the increasing number of encroachments and the depletion of water bodies due to unregulated construction activities. The issue of Full Tank Level (FTL) is central to this case, as it will help determine the safe water storage capacity for each lake, thus aiding in proper planning for conservation and management.

There had been little progress in addressing the FTL issue from 2016 to 2023, despite previous efforts by local authorities. However, with the recent focus on cleaning the Musi River and the establishment of HYDRAA (Hyderabad River and Lake Authority), there has been renewed interest in safeguarding the city’s water bodies. The government’s initiatives, including ongoing projects to restore and protect the lakes, have brought this critical environmental issue back to the forefront.

Court’s Focus on Timely Action

The Telangana High Court is determined to monitor the progress of these environmental measures closely. The court has emphasized that the deadlines set for the determination of FTLs and the protection of lakes are non-negotiable. Regular updates will be expected from officials, and the case will be revisited periodically to ensure adherence to timelines.

Also Read | Telangana High Court Pushes for Musi River front Revival: Orders Encroachment Removal

In addition to safeguarding the lakes, the court also stressed the importance of addressing encroachments around these water bodies. Encroachments not only affect the ecological balance but also threaten the flood protection capacity of the lakes, leading to risks during heavy rainfall and flooding.

Conclusion

The Telangana High Court’s decision to set a December 30, 2024 deadline for officials to submit the report on the FTLs of 3,532 lakes within HMDA limits marks a critical step in the protection and conservation of the city’s natural resources. As the case continues to unfold, residents and environmental groups are hopeful that the court’s intervention will lead to stronger regulatory measures, improved management of the lakes, and a cleaner, greener Hyderabad.

This case has already drawn attention to the long-standing issues faced by the lakes in Greater Hyderabad, and the court’s decision could set a precedent for better governance and stricter implementation of environmental laws in the future.