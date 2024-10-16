Hyderabad

Telangana High Court Shocks IAS Officers: Dismisses Petition, Orders Immediate Reporting to AP

This ruling has come as a major setback for the officers involved, who had hoped for a reprieve from the High Court, and it solidifies the standing of the CAT’s earlier decision.

Syed Mubashir16 October 2024 - 16:46
Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Telangana High Court dismissed a petition filed by several IAS officers, including Amrapali, who had challenged a recent verdict by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). The IAS officers had approached the High Court seeking relief against the CAT’s decision, but their petition was rejected.

The CAT verdict had ordered the transfer of these officers to Andhra Pradesh, a decision they contested in court. However, the High Court upheld the tribunal’s ruling and directed the IAS officers to report to their new posts in Andhra Pradesh without further delay.

