Telangana High Court Takes Serious Note of Hydra Case, Orders Commissioner Ranganath to Appear in Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed Hydra Commissioner Ranganath to appear in court. He has been instructed to present himself next Monday at 10:30 AM.

The High Court has inquired about how a building under litigation was demolished, referring to a recent incident in which Hydra demolished a building in Ameenpur, raising concerns within the court.

The court has mandated that the Hydra Commissioner respond either personally or in writing. This development indicates the court’s close monitoring of Hydra’s actions and its serious commitment to upholding the rule of law.