Telangana Inter Supplementary Results Declared, Check Results Here

Hyderabad: Telangana Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Results- 2024 were released today. The Telangana State Intermediate Board has released the results of the Intermediate first and second year advanced supplementary examinations.

State Education Secretary Burra Venkatesham released the results.

Students, who appeared for the exams can download the results from the official website of the Intermediate Board. In the latest results, 63.86 per cent of the students have passed in the Inter first year. In the second year, 43.77 per cent students passed.

The examinations were conducted from May 24 to June 3. The exams were held from 9 am to 12 noon for Inter-first-year students and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm for Inter-second year students.

After these exams, practical exams were also conducted from June 4 to June 8. As many as 4.5 lakh students from across the State had appeared for the exams.

How to Check TS Inter Supply Results 2024:

1. Visit the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage.

3. Find the link for TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year supplementary results 2024.

4. Click on the link to be redirected to a new page.

5. Enter your TS Inter hall ticket number and other required credentials.

6. View your TS Inter Supplementary results 2024 on the screen.

7. Download the results and print a copy for future reference.