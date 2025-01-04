Telangana Issues Health Alert as China Faces HMPV Virus Surge

Hyderabad: In response to the ongoing Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) outbreak in China, the Telangana government has issued a set of health precautions for the public to prevent the spread of respiratory infections. Although no cases of HMPV have been reported in Telangana, the Health Department is closely monitoring the situation and has provided guidelines to safeguard the population.

The key Dos and Don’ts issued by the state government include:

Avoid Shaking Hands: People are advised to refrain from shaking hands, as it can contribute to the transmission of respiratory infections, particularly in crowded places.

Do Not Reuse Tissue or Kerchiefs: It is crucial to avoid reusing tissues, handkerchiefs, or similar items that can harbor viruses and bacteria. The practice of reusing such items increases the risk of contamination.

Practice Good Hygiene: Regular handwashing, using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, and wearing masks in crowded areas are strongly recommended to reduce the chances of infection.

The Telangana Health Department has analyzed the data on prevailing respiratory infections in the state and has confirmed that there has been no significant increase in cases in December 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Despite the global concerns around HMPV, the situation in Telangana remains stable.

Health officials are continuously monitoring the situation and are prepared to take further action if necessary. Public awareness and adherence to these precautions are being emphasized to minimize the risk of any potential outbreak in the state.

The government has also assured that it is keeping a close watch on the developments in China and is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and health of Telangana residents. No HMPV-related fatalities have been reported in the state so far.

In conclusion, while the risk of HMPV transmission in Telangana is currently low, citizens should follow the recommended precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory infections and stay vigilant against any potential health risks.