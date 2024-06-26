Telangana: Junior doctors’ strike called off

Hyderabad: Junior doctors across Telangana called off their strike on Wednesday after a fruitful discussion with Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha.

Approximately 6,000 junior doctors, led by the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), went on an indefinite strike on Monday with eight demands, including the construction of hostel buildings at Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital and the restoration of roads at Kakatiya Medical College.

The government responded positively to six of the eight demands and issued Government Orders (GOs) granting Rs 204.85 crore: Rs 121.90 crore for Osmania General Hospital, Rs 79.50 crore for Gandhi Hospital, and Rs 2.75 crore for Kakatiya Medical College.