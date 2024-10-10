Telangana Junior Girls Softball Team Wins Gold at 42nd Junior National Softball Championship

Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh: In a thrilling showdown, Telangana’s Junior Girls Softball team clinched the gold medal in the 42nd Junior National Softball Championship for Boys and Girls, held in Nandyal, Andhra Pradesh, from October 6th to 10th, 2024. In the grand finale, Telangana triumphed over Punjab with a narrow 2-1 victory, securing the championship title by just one run.

Final Match Results – Girls:

Winner : Telangana

: Telangana Runner-up : Punjab

: Punjab 3rd Place: Madhya Pradesh

In the boys’ category, Maharashtra emerged victorious in the final against Rajasthan with a 3-2 win, also securing the gold medal by a single run.

Final Match Results – Boys:

Winner : Maharashtra

: Maharashtra Runner-up : Rajasthan

: Rajasthan 3rd Place: Andhra Pradesh

The tournament concluded on a high note with the Chief Guest, Sri Yugandhar Garu, Additional SP of Nandyal, and the Special Guest, Sri Dasthagiri Reddy Garu, Chairman of Sri Gururaja Educational Institutions, gracing the awards ceremony. Dr. Pravin Anaokar, from the Softball Association of India, and K. Shobhan Babu, Joint Secretary of the association, were also present to celebrate the players’ achievements.

The Telangana Junior Girls team was led by outstanding performances from the best players of the tournament: Sathvika, Keerthi, Tulasi, and Sharanya.

Words of Appreciation:

Kasala Naveen Kumar, General Secretary of Telangana Softball Association, expressed immense pride in the team’s success, commending the players for their dedication and hard work throughout the tournament.