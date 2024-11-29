Telangana Kazipet Railway Manufacturing Unit Remains a Dream Even After Modi’s Announcement

Hyderabad: Telangana Kazipet Railway Manufacturing Unit G Unit at Kazipet, Telangana, which was once a beacon of hope for regional development, remains an unfulfilled promise. Despite a high-profile announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 15 months ago, there has been little to no visible progress on the ground, leaving the people of Telangana disappointed.

A Timeline of Promises and Delays

Foundation Stone Laid Amid High Hopes

On July 8, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Railway Manufacturing Unit in Kazipet. This announcement rekindled long-held aspirations in Telangana, particularly after years of political back-and-forth over the project.

The Railway Board followed this up by instructing the South-Central Railways (SCR) and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) to upgrade the Wagon Periodic Overhauling Workshop at Kazipet into a full-fledged Railway Manufacturing Unit. The proposed facility aimed to produce and maintain modern rolling stock, including Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches and Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) coaches.

Stalled Progress

Despite these initial announcements, the project has made no substantial progress in the past 15 months. The Railway Board’s claim that a letter was issued in September 2024 to SCR and RVNL for initiating work has done little to reassure stakeholders. Even Telangana Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari expressed surprise during a recent review meeting, stating that the State government was unaware of any such developments.

Efforts by Telangana Government

The Telangana government, led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has been proactive in its efforts to secure the project:

Land Allocation : The State allocated 150 acres for the project, removing a significant hurdle for its initiation.

: The State allocated for the project, removing a significant hurdle for its initiation. Advocacy: Former Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) has written multiple letters to the Centre, urging it to honor the promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act-2014.

Despite these efforts, the Centre’s commitment appears lackluster, with delays frustrating the State government and the local populace.

Telangana Kazipet Railway Manufacturing Unit Historical Context of Kazipet Railway Factory Proposal

The demand for a railway coach factory in Kazipet is not new. In fact, its origins date back to the early 1980s, making it one of the most contentious and politically charged development issues in the region.

Key Milestones:

1982: The initial proposal for a coach factory in Kazipet was floated but eventually diverted to Kapurthala, Punjab, during PV Narasimha Rao’s tenure as Prime Minister. 2010-11: Then Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee sanctioned a wagon factory at Kazipet under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with a budget allocation of ₹15 crores. However, land disputes and encroachments stalled progress. AP Reorganisation Act-2014: The Act explicitly mentioned the establishment of a railway coach factory in Telangana. This clause remains unfulfilled, intensifying the frustration among the people of the State.

Missed Opportunities

In 2022, the Centre announced a rail coach factory for Assam, further alienating Telangana. This decision drew sharp criticism from KTR, who accused the Centre of neglecting Telangana despite clear promises under the AP Reorganisation Act.

A Project Mired in Challenges

Centre-State Dynamics

The delay in the Kazipet Railway Manufacturing Unit reflects a broader issue of Centre-State relations. The Telangana government accuses the Centre of political bias and neglecting promises made during the formation of the State.

Telangana Kazipet Railway Manufacturing Unit Infrastructure and Workforce

Kazipet, with its strategic location and robust railway infrastructure, has long been seen as an ideal site for a manufacturing unit. The region also boasts a skilled workforce capable of supporting such an initiative. However, bureaucratic delays and lack of coordination between the Centre and State have stymied progress.

Impact on Local Economy

The delay in establishing the unit is a significant blow to the local economy. Once operational, the facility could:

Generate thousands of jobs .

. Spur industrial growth in the region.

in the region. Position Telangana as a hub for railway technology and manufacturing.

Public Sentiment and Political Ramifications

The protracted delays have led to widespread disappointment among the people of Telangana. Political analysts believe that the Centre’s inaction could have electoral consequences in the State, particularly as Telangana prepares for the upcoming elections.

Criticism from the Opposition

The opposition parties have been vocal in criticizing the Modi government for failing to deliver on its promises. The issue has also been a frequent topic of debate in Parliament, with little progress being achieved.

Way Forward

For the Kazipet Railway Manufacturing Unit to become a reality, the following steps are critical:

Expedited Approvals: The Centre must fast-track approvals and allocate sufficient funds for the project. Improved Coordination: Enhanced collaboration between the Centre, SCR, RVNL, and the Telangana government is essential to resolve bottlenecks. Regular Monitoring: Periodic reviews and public updates on project milestones could instill confidence among stakeholders.

A Call to Action

The people of Telangana have waited for decades for the Kazipet Railway Manufacturing Unit. It is imperative for the Centre to honor its commitments and deliver on this crucial project without further delay.

Conclusion

The saga of the Kazipet Railway Manufacturing Unit is a tale of unfulfilled promises and bureaucratic inertia. As Telangana continues to push for its rightful share of development, the Centre must rise above political considerations and prioritize the project. Only then can Kazipet transform from a dream to a thriving hub of railway manufacturing