Telangana: Krishnaiah calls for statewide student protests over fee arrears and scholarships

Hyderabad: R Krishnaiah, the National President of the BC Welfare Association, has called for students across Telangana to boycott classes and lay siege to District Collectorates and MRO offices on October 22.

The protest aims to demand the clearance of fee arrears amounting to Rs 4,000 crore and an increase in student scholarships from Rs 5,500 to Rs 10,000, in line with rising costs.

In a statement here on Monday, Krishnaiah urged college management to withdraw their decision to temporarily close degree colleges due to unpaid fees, warning that such actions would severely disrupt students’ education.

He also cautioned college owners against joining protests, stating that BC associations would escalate their agitation and hold the government accountable if the situation persists.

He criticized the state government for its inadequate response to the ongoing student movement, which has been demanding the payment of fee arrears and increased scholarships for the past four months. Krishnaiah highlighted the significant challenges students are facing due to the delay in fee payments.

Many students have been unable to obtain their certificates after completing their courses, making it difficult for them to secure seats in higher education programs, apply for jobs, or pursue education abroad.

Those who cannot afford the fees are particularly disadvantaged, relying on the fee reimbursement scheme to continue their studies.

Krishnaiah urged the government to release the budget for fee arrears in two phases to alleviate the students’ burden. Additionally, he called for an increase in the scholarship amount from Rs 5,500 to Rs 10,000, pointing out that the current rates were set eight years ago and do not reflect the current cost of living.

He emphasized that the increased scholarship is essential to meet the minimum needs of students.