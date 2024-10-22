Telangana Leads South India in Anaemia Prevalence Among Women

Hyderabad: Telangana continues to face a serious health challenge with a high prevalence of anaemia among women across various age groups, including pregnant women, adolescent girls, and women aged 15 to 49. The state has the highest percentage of anaemic women in South India, highlighting a critical public health issue.

Iron-deficiency anaemia (IDA) is a major contributor to poor pregnancy outcomes in government hospitals. However, access to additional nutrition for pregnant women, provided through the National Health Mission (NHM) by the Union Health Ministry, remains limited. Health experts stress that this initiative must be expanded by the Telangana State government to cover all pregnant women and adolescent girls, particularly those aged 15 to 19, as 59.1% of girls in this age group are anaemic in the state.

The impact of IDA extends beyond adolescent girls. A staggering 57.6% of women between the ages of 15 and 49 are also affected by anaemia, making it a widespread public health concern in Telangana.

Anaemia, as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO), refers to a reduction in haemoglobin concentration, red-cell count, or packed-cell volume below established cut-off levels. For adolescent girls under 15 years, anaemia is marked by haemoglobin levels below 120 grams per litre of blood, while for pregnant women, it is less than 110 grams per litre.

Senior health officials in the state attribute the high incidence of IDA among women to recurrent menstrual loss and an increased demand for iron, particularly during pregnancy. Women with anaemia often face additional complications such as early onset of childbearing, multiple births, short intervals between pregnancies, and limited access to antenatal care.

A WHO study on Indian women found that daily iron consumption among Indian women is alarmingly low, far below the recommended levels. The average daily requirement for iron is around 13 milligrams, but for pregnant women, it ranges from 15 mg to 18 mg. Addressing this nutritional gap is crucial for improving women’s health in Telangana.